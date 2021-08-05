Aeglea: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

Aeglea shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.