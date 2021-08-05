Business

Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ST LOUIS

Spire Inc. (SR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $327.8 million in the period.

Spire shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

DigitalBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 9:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service