Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Spire Inc. (SR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $327.8 million in the period.

Spire shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.