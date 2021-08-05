Dine Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $233.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.6 million.

Dine Brands shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 67% in the last 12 months.