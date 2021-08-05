Primo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of soft drinks, juices, teas, flavored water and energy drinks posted revenue of $526.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $560 million.

Primo shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.