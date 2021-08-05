Papa John’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $32.3 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $515 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.9 million.

Papa John's shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.