Business
Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its second quarter.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $391,000 in the period.
Chimerix shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.
Comments