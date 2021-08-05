Business

Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $391,000 in the period.

Chimerix shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:06 AM

Business

ChannelAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:03 AM

Business

Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service