Murphy Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $63.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $549.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.8 million.

Murphy Oil shares have climbed 66% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.