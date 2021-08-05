Potbelly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period.

Potbelly shares have increased 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

