Business
Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.7 million.
The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $881.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862.4 million.
Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $8.44 per share.
Epam shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.
Comments