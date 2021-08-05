Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $114.7 million.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $881.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862.4 million.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $8.44 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Epam shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.