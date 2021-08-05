Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period.

Goodrich Petroleum shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.