Business

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $38.1 million in the period.

Goodrich Petroleum shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service