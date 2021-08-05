Business

Hanger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The orthotic and prosthetic company posted revenue of $280.8 million in the period.

Hanger expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion.

Hanger shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.49, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

