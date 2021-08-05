Business

UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.

UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $150 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

UGI shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.12, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service