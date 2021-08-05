UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $150 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

UGI shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.12, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.