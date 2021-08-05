Alamo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.97 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $347.6 million in the period.

Alamo Group shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $141.06, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.