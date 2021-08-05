Business

Brigham Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The mineral and royalty interests company posted revenue of $37.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.9 million.

Brigham Minerals shares have risen 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.78, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Business

