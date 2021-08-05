Kennedy-Wilson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $219.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.88 per share.

The real estate investment and services company posted revenue of $108.4 million in the period.

Kennedy-Wilson shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.07, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

