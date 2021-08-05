Sutter Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $274,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $275,000.

Sutter Rock shares have dropped 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.54, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.