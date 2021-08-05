Business

SilverBow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.28 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period.

SilverBow shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.75, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

