Momentive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.5 million.

Momentive shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.74, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.