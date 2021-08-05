Business

Momentive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN MATEO, Calif.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.5 million.

Momentive shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.74, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Natural Health Trends: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 1:38 AM

Business

Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 1:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service