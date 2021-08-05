Business

Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $13.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 million.

Fate Therapeutics shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.73, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Aeterna Zentaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 11:29 AM

Business

Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 11:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service