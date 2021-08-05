Business

APA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $316 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

APA shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.75, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

