Tupperware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.6 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $464.7 million in the period.

Tupperware shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 62% in the last 12 months.