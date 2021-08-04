Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $627 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.06 to $4.08 per share.

Emerson Electric shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.