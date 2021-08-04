Geo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $84.4 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42 million, or 29 cents per share.

The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $565.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Geo Group expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 59 cents to 63 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.51 to $2.57 per share.

The company's shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.