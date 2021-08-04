Business

Now: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Now Inc. (DNOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $400 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.5 million.

Now shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

