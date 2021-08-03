Business

Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $179.7 million in its second quarter.

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $343.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.1 million.

Comstock shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.94, a fall of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Business

