Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $663 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $661.8 million.

Hyatt Hotels shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75.82, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.

