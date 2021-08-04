Live Nation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $195.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.35 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $575.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $469.8 million.

Live Nation shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.38, a rise of 68% in the last 12 months.