Summit Hotel Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, said it had funds from operations of $8.4 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 3 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $22.4 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in higher end hotels posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.8 million.

The company's shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.73, an increase of 73% in the last 12 months.