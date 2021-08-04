Business

Container Store: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

COPPELL, Texas

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $17.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $245.3 million in the period.

Container Store shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.06, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

