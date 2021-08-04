Business
New Relic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $78.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.
The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $180.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, New Relic expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $181 million to $183 million for the fiscal second quarter.
New Relic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 52 cents per share to a loss of 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $730 million to $735 million.
New Relic shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.32, a decline of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.
Comments