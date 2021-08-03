Business

Monroe Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 million.

Monroe Capital shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.77, a climb of 68% in the last 12 months.

