Pacific Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41 million in its second quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.

Pacific Biosciences shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.27, rising sevenfold in the last 12 months.

