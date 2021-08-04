Amgen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $464 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The world's largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $6.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.43 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $17 per share, with revenue in the range of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion.

Amgen shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $243.70, a drop of 1.5% in the last 12 months.