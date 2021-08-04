Business

Cerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CONCORD, Calif.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $118 million to $122 million.

Cerus shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.09, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
