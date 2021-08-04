Business

PS Business Parks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Calif.

PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Glendale, California, said it had funds from operations of $61.3 million, or $1.75 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $45.6 million, or $1.65 per share.

The office and industrial space real estate investment trust posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company's shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

NextDecade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 04, 2021 2:39 AM

Business

FedEx driver shot in Alabama in apparent case of road rage

August 04, 2021 2:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service