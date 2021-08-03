Consol Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $287.2 million in the period.

Consol Energy shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.