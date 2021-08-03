Business

Camping World: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $109.2 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Camping World shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service