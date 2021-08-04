Business

Sunoco LP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $166 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

Sunoco LP shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

FedEx driver shot in Alabama in apparent case of road rage

August 04, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service