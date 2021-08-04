Sunoco LP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $166 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

Sunoco LP shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.