Neuronetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.
The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $15 million to $16 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $59 million to $63 million.
Neuronetics shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.
