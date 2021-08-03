Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $79 million in the period.

Hamilton Lane shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.