L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $413 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.80 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.1 billion to $18.5 billion.

L3Harris shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.