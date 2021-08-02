Legget & Platt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $112.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion.

Legget & Platt shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $48.05, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.