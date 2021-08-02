Business

Arista Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $196.9 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $707.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Arista Networks said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $745 million.

Arista Networks shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $377.18, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.

