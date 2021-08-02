Diamondback: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $311 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

Diamondback shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.86, a rise of 93% in the last 12 months.