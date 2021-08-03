Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 3 cents at $7.26 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4.50 cents at $5.54 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 6.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 18 cents at $13.90 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .43 cent at $1.2275 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .12 cent at $1.5912 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was gained 1.33 cents at $1.0850 a pound.

