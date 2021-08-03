Grains mostly higher, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 3 cents at $7.26 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 4.50 cents at $5.54 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 6.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 18 cents at $13.90 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .43 cent at $1.2275 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .12 cent at $1.5912 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was gained 1.33 cents at $1.0850 a pound.