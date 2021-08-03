DSP Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) on Monday reported a loss of $399,000 in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The internet phone and wireless chipset company posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period.

DSP Group shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.