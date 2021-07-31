Business

2 dead after in plane crash near Southern California airport

The Associated Press

BANNING, Calif.

A small plane crashed and burned Friday near a Southern California airport, killing both people aboard, authorities said.

The plane went down at around 9:30 a.m. in a vacant lot northwest of Banning Municipal Airport, east of Los Angeles.

Fire officials said the crash sparked a small blaze that was quickly doused.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash or whether the plane was heading from or to the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

