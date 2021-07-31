AbbVie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $766 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.96 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.71 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.52 to $12.62 per share.

AbbVie shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.