Exxon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $4.69 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $67.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.73 billion.

Exxon shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.