LyondellBasell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $6.13.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.67 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $11.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.32 billion.

LyondellBasell shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.